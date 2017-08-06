This German Doctor Owns And Races Porsche 911 Safaris

The Porsche 911 Safari is one of the industry’s must-loved oddities and not even a successful German doctor is immune to its charms.
Dr. Erik Brandenburg was recently filmed and interviewed by 9:11 Magazine and when he isn’t in the surgery and dealing with life and death on a daily basis, he loves nothing more than sliding a Porsche 911 Safari in the dirt.
The doctor owns a number of Porsches and has actually competed in numerous rallies, including the Trans-Siberian Rally, in a 911 Safari. According to him, some of these events are like war without murder as they’re so hardcore and unforgiving.
Living by the motto “Let’s do it, full speed!”, Dr. Brandenburg certainly knows how to let his hair down.