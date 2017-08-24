This Is What A $15,000 Bugatti Scale Model Looks Like Up Close

We all know that scale models can get pretty ridiculous with their details but this is on a whole different level.
It’s the 1:8 scale Bugatti Veyron Vitesse model car by Amalgam and it represents the absolutely best in the world of scale models.
Each Amalgam Bugatti scale model is hand-crafted using the original CAD data supplied directly by Bugatti, in order to achieve complete accuracy. Amalgam says it takes 310 hours to build one of these and a total of 3000 hours in development.
The model in the video is said to be one of the only two illuminated scale models ever made, featuring complete lighting inside and out and a working aero brake.
Outside all the lights are replicating the LED light signature of the real car while the interior is completely illuminated in the correct spot, including the backlight of the switches and dashboard and the vanity lights.
Amalgam’s Bugatti is certainly impressive but for $15,000 it should be, and then some more.