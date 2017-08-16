This Is What BMW's Z4 Concept Probably Looks Like
| By Sergiu Tudose
Yesterday, BMW released a teaser image of their Z4 roadster concept ahead of the car's debut at Pebble Beach, and it really got people talking.
Bare in mind, this car, once fully visible, is only meant to give us a preview of the upcoming production-ready Z4 roadster, which will definitely feature regular door handles and less stylish mirrors.
As for this particular image, it was rendered by Peisert Design, who took yesterday's official teaser pic and managed to give us a taste of what awaits us tomorrow, August 17th, when the Z4 concept will be unveiled.
According to the Bavarian automaker, the Z4 concept represents the company's "vision of a modern roadster". It's also indicative of the fact that the Z4's headlights might be more "fender-based" than we thought, sort of like on a Jaguar F-Type.
BMW's senior VP of design, Adrian van Hooydonk said that the concept also features a "clean-cut" rear end, which at this point remains somewhat of a mystery since Z4 prototypes have stayed very well camouflaged thus far.
