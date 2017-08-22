This Is What Driving Through A Total Solar Eclipse Looks Like

The latest total solar eclipse, dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" was visible across the entire continental United States, from the Pacific to the Atlantic coast.
Safe to say, it was a major talking point, for regular folk like us, to scientists and other professional sky watchers. Now, in case you're wondering what it was like to drive through it, here's some dashcam footage you might enjoy.
According to the video's description, the person behind the wheel felt relaxed thanks to the lack of traffic and the sudden shift in daylight.
It's also a rare phenomenon, so people being in awe due to it is to be expected. We also get the feeling relaxed part, unless you happen to spot one of those UFOs that were reportedly seen during the day to night transition.
Obviously, the skies opened back up less than 5 minutes later and the sun was visible once again.