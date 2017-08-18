This Photorealistic GTA V Mod Will Have You Question Reality [w/Video]

Given its popularity, we wouldn't be surprised if many consider GTA V to be the greatest video game ever made. On top of that, we're pretty sure we've never seen it looking this good.
This mod, titled NaturalVision Remastered, was put together by Razed, whose goal was to make the game look like real life without impacting the performance. In other words, you should be able to play this on your PC, as long as your PC is not in any way slow.
Those of you interested in checking it out, hit this link and you'll be able to download the latest version of the mod, which has been updated earlier this week.
According to these folks, the author has viewed more than "40 hours of video footage, hundreds of photos and researched a variety of neighboring districts within the Los Angeles and Salton Sea areas." The result is arguably the most realistic GTA V mod that can run on the game's current engine.
Also interesting is the fact that the mod's aesthetics were inspired by multiple other games such as Forza Horizon 3, Watch Dogs and GTA IV.