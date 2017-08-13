This Replica '67 Shelby GT500CR 900S Mustang Is Fit For A Sheikh

| |

The sad reality of today's energy market is that few of us can really get away anymore with driving a Mustang with a 427-cubic-inch engine. Hence the EcoBoost. But some still can. Like the Saudi Arabian sheikh who commissioned this Shelby GT500CR 900S from Classic Recreations.

The Oklahoma-based company specializes in re-creating classic pony cars, including its '67 Mustang platform chosen by the Middle Eastern gentleman who also opted for the full Shelby treatment and a deep purplish blue shade the manufacturer refers to as “burple.”

The 7.0-liter supercharged V8 is based on a Ford Performance crate engine and has been tuned to deliver 770 horsepower, channeled to beefy 18-inch wheels with sticky rubber, big brakes to keep it all in check, and a free-flowing side exhaust to let 'er purr.

Like what you see? CR will make you your own. The 900S starts at an eye-watering $249,000, but the GT350CR starts at $149k. The company's doing a Camaro now too for that same price, so those who prefer the Bowtie classic over the Blue Oval's have what to drool over as well.

Photo Gallery

Categories
You May Also Like

COMMENTS