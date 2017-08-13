This Replica '67 Shelby GT500CR 900S Mustang Is Fit For A Sheikh

The sad reality of today's energy market is that few of us can really get away anymore with driving a Mustang with a 427-cubic-inch engine. Hence the EcoBoost. But some still can. Like the Saudi Arabian sheikh who commissioned this Shelby GT500CR 900S from Classic Recreations.
The Oklahoma-based company specializes in re-creating classic pony cars, including its '67 Mustang platform chosen by the Middle Eastern gentleman who also opted for the full Shelby treatment and a deep purplish blue shade the manufacturer refers to as “burple.”
The 7.0-liter supercharged V8 is based on a Ford Performance crate engine and has been tuned to deliver 770 horsepower, channeled to beefy 18-inch wheels with sticky rubber, big brakes to keep it all in check, and a free-flowing side exhaust to let 'er purr.
Like what you see? CR will make you your own. The 900S starts at an eye-watering $249,000, but the GT350CR starts at $149k. The company's doing a Camaro now too for that same price, so those who prefer the Bowtie classic over the Blue Oval's have what to drool over as well.