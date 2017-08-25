This VW Golf Mk1 Has A V8 Engine And RWD

Tuned cars don't get much cooler than a classic Volkswagen Golf Mk1 with a V8 engine strapped under its hood, right?
You might be tempted to say 'no', but bear with us, because this example features plenty of other modifications, including ditching the original front-wheel drive for a rear-wheel drive layout. And with its new tweaks, it's ready to punish its rear tires, as highlighted by the video posted below.
Before checking it out, we have to mention that despite its huge sleeper ability, this Volkswagen Golf has received some massive fender flares, which make room for those hot alloy wheels (BBS, perhaps?), in addition to other exterior upgrades. This means that future drag race rivals will most definitely know that it probably hides some sick work in the engine compartment.
There's little doubt that this Rabbit, which is the name for the Mk1 generation of the Golf in the United States, can go very fast on a straight, but how fast is a good enough question, as no specs have been released.
At this point, we're still trying to figure it out if this is the hottest tuned classic Golf out there, or if Boba Motoring's crazy 1,233hp Mk2 deserves the crown.