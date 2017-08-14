Three People Killed At Wisconsin Drag Race Last Weekend

Larry's Fun Fest at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Wisconsin took a tragic turn as three people were killed during the event.
According to local NBC affiliate TMJ4, approximately 5,000 people were attending a drag race when a shooting occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
According to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, the three victims were near the concession stands when an unidentified person approached them and shot the trio at close range. The three men were from neighboring Illinois and are believed to be gang members.
Unfortunately, this is making the investigation rather difficult as witnesses haven't been cooperating with police. As Beth stated in a press conference, "Some of the family members, some of the people involved, are not very cooperative with law enforcement. And, that's making it more difficult to investigate this whole thing."
Police believe the shooting could be related to gang activity but the shooter remains at large. He's described as black male in his 20's with black hair who was wearing blue jean shorts and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Authorities desperately want to find the shooter as this was a very public and targeted killing where the suspect apparently chased one of his victims around a tent before killing him. The shooter then returned to the scene of the initial shooting to shoot the first two victims again.