Toyota Aurion Discontinued In Australia, Will Be Replaced By New Camry

Toyota has pulled the plug on the Aurion in Australia, following a 11-year production run.
Introduced at the 2006 Melbourne International Motor Show, the Aurion succeeded the Avalon as the brand's family sedan, and it was made in over 110,000 units, as well as 70,000 built for export.
It featured a 3.5-liter V6 that the automaker describes as "the most advanced and powerful engine ever offered in a Toyota vehicle in Australia", rated at 272PS (268hp) and 336Nm (248lb-ft) of torque, on regular unleaded gasoline.
Graeme Ward, Melbourne-based Chadstone Toyota Dealer Principal, was present at the Altona manufacturing base to take delivery of the final Aurion, finished in Presara while, and met the team that built it.
However, despite the demise of the Toyota Aurion, customers Down Under will not be left without a family sedan badged by the Japanese automaker, as it will be replaced by the new-gen Camry, offered in three specifications: hybrid, petrol, and V6, launching in September, October, and November, respectively.