Toyota C-HR Hy-Power Concept And New Land Cruiser Announced For Frankfurt

Toyota will have several entirely new vehicles on display at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, which opens its gates for the international press on September 12.
One of them is the C-HR Hy-Power Concept, a study developed by the brand's European Design Center, whose intention is "to emphasize C-HR's emotional and powerful look, while hinting at future expansion of Toyota's hybrid powertrain lineup within its core models".
The automaker is already offering a hybrid version of the C-HR, which uses the same powertrain as the Prius. It combines a 1.8-liter petrol engine with an electric motor, which delivers 120 horses to the wheels through a CVT.
In production since 2007, the current Toyota Land Cruiser is getting ready to be replaced by an entirely new generation. The company didn’t have much to say about it, so far, except that it will feature "a segment-unique body-on-frame construction", and it "will take you wherever you want to go, and bring you back".
Presented to the public in Geneva, earlier this year, the new Yaris GRMN will also be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. It challenges the likes of the Ford Fiesta ST and it's powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that feeds 205hp to the front wheels, through a six-speed manual gearbox.
Finally, a new version of the Auris Touring Sport, called 'Freestyle', will join the aforementioned vehicles at Toyota's stand, promising to bring "a higher degree of personalization to the Auris lineup."