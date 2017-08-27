Toyota Could Announce Sports Car Series Next Month

Toyota is preparing to announce a fleet of new sports cars set to act as Toyota’s equivalent of the Lexus F series.
Automotive News reports that the Japanese automaker is looking to spice up its lineup with more emotional cars and that the first all-new model in the family will be the long-awaited Toyota Supra.
Details remain scarce about the new Supra but it is thought to be just one of many sports cars Toyota intends on announcing in Japan next month. Beyond the addition of bespoke sports cars to the range, the automaker will strengthen its family of GRMN models after unveiling the Yaris GRMN earlier this year.
It is possible that beyond reviving the Supra, Toyota could resurrect the MR2 and launch a second enthusiast-oriented sports car.
Stay tuned for more details about Toyota’s plans in the coming weeks.