Toyota Delays Production At Mexican Plant Until 2020

Toyota has confirmed that production at its scheduled new plant in Mexico will be pushed back to the first half of 2020 rather than 2019 as initially planned.
The automaker originally intended on building the Corolla at the $1 billion Guanajuato plant but last week, announced that the Corolla would instead be built at a new U.S. facility constructed alongside Mazda.
Now, the Mexican facility will build the Toyota Tacoma pickup from 2020.
In a statement to Automotive News, a Toyota spokeswoman said “With the production model change to the Tacoma pickup, the start of production will consequently be in the first half of 2020. However, we will make our utmost effort to advance the timing in order to minimize the impact to suppliers and the local community."