Toyota Prius C Gets Refreshed Styling, New Features In Australia

Toyota's updated Prius C has arrived on the Australian market, with a few exterior and interior tweaks, and additional equipment.
Offered in two grades, which are priced from AUD $24,040 (USD $18,923) and AUD $26,540 (USD $20,891) respectively, the hybrid car benefits from the same styling changes that were applied to Japan's Aqua.
On the outside, these include reworked lighting units, new front bumper, modified hood, larger grille, updated fenders, and new alloy wheels, in addition to the front tip being pushed forward, and rear spoiler extended, which make it 55mm longer than the vehicle it replaces.
In the cabin, the 2018 Toyota Prius C has a redesigned center cluster, black steering wheel with piano black and silver highlights, modified AC panel, soft-touch material that covers trays in the instrument panel, which, in turn, has a higher-end finish and a larger 4.2-in multi-info display.
A gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain sits under the hood, developing a total system output of 100PS (99hp). The average fuel consumption is 3.9 l/100 km (60 US mpg / 72 UK mpg), and CO2 emissions sit at 90 g/km.