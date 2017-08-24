Toyota Rep Allegedly Confirms New Supra Will Have A Manual Option

In June, it was reported that the new Toyota Supra may only be offered with an automatic transmission. Well, Supra enthusiasts may be in for a reprieve as a new report indicates a manual option is likely to be made available for the new sports car.
To begin with, we'll tell you that the source of this information has yet to be verified (we're working on it) so take it with a pinch of salt.
Taking to the iH8Mud forum, a member claims to have had dinner with a respected Toyota representative who divulged a few details about the new Supra. This rep, named Dave, has been involved in the product development of most modern North American Toyota models, including the 200 Series Land Cruiser.
When quizzed about the new sports car, the rep claimed it will be released in 2019 and have a manual transmission as an option. When you consider that Toyota's other enthusiast-focused car, the 86, is offered with a stick-shift, it would make sense for the automaker to offer a similar gearbox in the Supra, especially if it wants to back up its assertion of no longer building “boring cars.”
Alongside this transmission-related information, the rep said the new Supra may be available with two different engines. The first will apparently be developed between the Japanese marque and BMW but not be the latter's familiar 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6. 400 hp could be on the cards. Additionally, a hybrid powertrain will be made available.
Sadly, Toyota itself is remaining tight-lipped about the whole thing. Hopefully it decides to detail its goals for the new Supra soon.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops