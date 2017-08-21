Transparent Pillars Could Be Toyota's Latest Innovation

Car designers have managed to make vehicles increasingly practical over the years but there is still an issue that no modern car manages to overcome. Two main issues in fact.
A-pillars. They serve a crucial role in a vehicle’s structure while it is safe, but they also create blind spots that affect you every single time you drive. Fortunately, Toyota knows about this nuisance and appears to be working on a solution.
In a patent recently published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Toyota has dreamt up what it dubs a ‘cloaking device’ that effectively makes an A-pillar invisible, using a rather novel solution.
Rather than simply feeding a project image onto the pillar captured by exterior video cameras, Toyota’s system involves carefully placed mirrors that can bend light around an object - meaning with a quick glance at the A-pillar, you’d be able to see what’s behind it.
As with all such patents, there’s no word on whether it will reach production. However, it does have the potential to become a reality, making everyone’s lives a little bit easier.