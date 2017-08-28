TRD Gives Lexus CT 200h A Hand With New F Sport Bits

In this ultra competitive C-segment landscape, the Lexus CT is nowhere near being the sportiest 5-door hatchback you can buy, regardless of how many facelifts Lexus will give it.
This summer, the Japanese automaker added the F Sport-style "spindle" grille, new fog light bezels, modified the headlight and taillight graphics, gave it a new rear bumper, new wheels and a new sat-nav system with a larger 10.3" screen.
Yet, the MY2018 CT 200h still looks pretty much identical to the MY2017 car, though to be fair, there's very little Lexus could have done about that without changing generations completely.
What about a body kit, you ask? Thankfully, TRD (Toyota Racing Development) answered that call and made a few modifications to the CT 200h in Japan, mods that genuinely make it look more aggressive. They include custom front and rear spoilers, side skirts, a quarter panel spoiler, a rear diffuser with quad-exhaust tips and even some underbody aero mods - attached to the bottom of the engine cover.
The car now sits 30 mm closer to the road and if you don't mind the fact that you're still hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in over 10 seconds, you might really enjoy driving a CT 200h that looks (but doesn't go) like a hot hatch.