Tuned Audi RS3 Sportback Turns The Drag Strip Into Its Own Playground

While enthusiasts are trying to find out which modern hot hatch is the fastest, this previous-gen Audi RS3 Sportback comes to prove that tuning can be very appealing, if done right.
It reportedly has a mind-blowing 470PS (463hp) and 670Nm (494lb-ft) of torque, according to the description of the video, which is significantly more than the stock car's 367PS (362hp) and 465Nm (343lb-ft) of torque, after it graduated from the JD Engineering tuning school.
But this example is not only more powerful than when it left the factory, as it also puts down more horses than the latest iteration, which has 400PS (394hp) and 480Nm (354lb-ft) of torque at its disposal, needing just 4.1sec to reach 100km/h (62mph), from a standstill. By comparison, this tuned Audi RS3 Sportback should take less than 4.0sec to cover the 0 to 100km/h (62mph) sprint.
Having more muscle than a classic Lamborghini Countach means that the hot hatch couldn’t be kept away from the drag strip, which is where it was filmed recently, going against some other potent machines, including an Audi TT and a Nissan Skyline.