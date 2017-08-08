Tupac Shakur's Hummer H1 To Be Auctioned For The Second Time

The 1996 Hummer H1 once owned by rapper Tupac Shakur will be auctioned off for the second time in 18 months on August 17.
In 2016, the black Hummer sold for an impressive $337,144 but the winning bidder eventually defaulted on payment, prompting the auction house to attempt to sell it again. This time around it only expects to fetch about $100,000 for the off-roader.
As brutal as stock Hummer H1’s are, Tupac’s former ride is even more excessive and includes a range of modifications. Among the upgrades include diamond-plate bumpers, a 360-degree spotlight, a bull bar, huge off-road wheels and tires, Dick Cepek lights and an external PA system with no less than three sirens. Other special touches include a 12,000-pound winch, a tire inflation system, privacy glass, 12-disc Clarion sound system, Sony GPS and privacy glass.
Mechanically, the H1 gets its grunt from a 6.5-liter turbo diesel V8 with 10,101 miles under its belt.