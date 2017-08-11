Turbocharging A Scion FR-S To 450HP Is Always The Answer

We all agree that the Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ duo is one of the most fun to drive new cars on the market, especially for their price bracket, but the biggest criticism was and is their weak punch.
People like their sports cars fast and that’s what this Scion FR-S owner did to his car; he strapped a big turbo to his built 2.0-liter flat-four and now the Japanese sports car has 450hp to play with.
The Toyobaru twins are all about the chassis from the factory but the addition of more oomph means that the said chassis now has the proper power levels to go do its thing.
It also makes all the right sounds, the turbo flatter mixing with the wastegate and the classic flat-four Subaru playing its angry notes; it’s perfect.
Revving every last bit of your naturally aspirated engine is fun but having double the power of the stock car in a chassis so capable sounds like proper, sports car-fun to our ears. David Patterson has a go at this beast of a Scion FR-S in his latest video linked below.