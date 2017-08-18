Turn Back Time With This Milltek-Tuned Peugeot 205 GTi [w/Video]

If you're a hot hatchback enthusiast that grew up in the 80's, seeing this mildly-tuned Peugeot 205 GTi should definitely bring back some nice memories.
If you're having trouble spotting any differences, that's because the only thing that's been modified on this car is the exhaust system, enhanced by British performance exhaust manufacturer, Milltek. It's fitted to a 1.9-liter Peugeot 205 GTi that's been restored to peak condition by the tuning firm ever since they've acquired it back in 2014.
The aim was to produce a lightweight performance-enhancing exhaust system, available to purchase with a lifetime warranty. It should be good for both 1.6 and 1.9 Peugeot 205 GTi versions, although it's currently available only for models that don't have a catalytic converter.
So if you've got a 205 GTi and you're looking for a small bump in performance without any drastic mods, adding a custom exhaust system is worth considering.
Unfortunately, the British tuner didn't release any performance figures, so we don't know how much more power this 205 GTi puts down - originally, it was rated at 128 PS (126 HP.