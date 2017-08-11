Turn Your Stock BMW M3 E9X Into A Supercar Slayer With G-Power's Mods

Despite being replaced by a much newer model, the V8-powered BMW M3 remains one of the most appreciated performance compact luxury saloons on the market.
This is why the guys over at G-Power decided to attract owners with deep pockets by releasing five performance upgrades that suit every version of the E9X generation.
Stage 1 lifts output to 520PS (513hp) and 500Nm (369lb-ft) of torque, for €5,999 ($7,046), while Stage 2 to adds another 80PS (79hp) and 70Nm (52lb-ft) of torque to the equation, starting at €7,999 ($9,395). Stage 3 allows the V8 engine to push 630PS (621hp) and 590Nm (435lb-ft) of torque, from €8,999 ($10,569), and stage 4 makes it deliver 680PS (670hp) and 620Nm (457lb-ft) of torque, from €24,999 ($29,361).
Moreover, those feeling that their M3 requires even more power can choose the ultimate power bump, which comes with an impressive 720PS (710hp) and 650Nm (479lb-ft) of torque, and raises the displacement of the engine to 4.5 liters. This comes at an even steeper price than Stage 4 - €39,950 ($46,920), or about the same as a new BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo in Germany.
The car displayed here includes some other mods, for which customers will have to pay even more, from the aftermarket rims to the special wrap, and from the Recaro seats inside to the roll cage.