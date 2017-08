Turn Your Stock BMW M3 E9X Into A Supercar Slayer With G-Power's Mods

PHOTO GALLERY

Despite being replaced by a much newer model, the V8-powered BMW M3 remains one of the most appreciated performance compact luxury saloons on the market.This is why the guys over at G-Power decided to attract owners with deep pockets by releasing five performance upgrades that suit every version of the E9X generation.Stage 1 lifts output to 520PS (513hp) and 500Nm (369lb-ft) of torque, for €5,999 ($7,046), while Stage 2 to adds another 80PS (79hp) and 70Nm (52lb-ft) of torque to the equation, starting at €7,999 ($9,395). Stage 3 allows the V8 engine to push 630PS (621hp) and 590Nm (435lb-ft) of torque, from €8,999 ($10,569), and stage 4 makes it deliver 680PS (670hp) and 620Nm (457lb-ft) of torque, from €24,999 ($29,361).Moreover, those feeling that their M3 requires even more power can choose the ultimate power bump , which comes with an impressive 720PS (710hp) and 650Nm (479lb-ft) of torque, and raises the displacement of the engine to 4.5 liters. This comes at an even steeper price than Stage 4 - €39,950 ($46,920), or about the same as a new BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo in Germany.The car displayed here includes some other mods , for which customers will have to pay even more, from the aftermarket rims to the special wrap, and from the Recaro seats inside to the roll cage.