Twelve BAC Monos Take To The Isle Of Man

In May, a dozen wonderful BAC Monos headed to the Isle of Man and now a video showcasing the special trip has been released.
The event took place shortly before the Isle of Man TT meaning the legendary road course had already been closed off, allowing those lucky Mono owners to hit the roads without the hassle of traffic or pedestrians.
Alongside customers exploring the street circuit, they also took to Jurby Circuit on the small island in what proved to be the perfect place to explore the Mono’s gripping performance.
First unveiled in 2011, the Mono was originally powered by a naturally-aspirated 2.3-liter Cosworth engine with 280 hp. However, in 2016, BAC made a new 2.5-liter Mountune engine with 305 hp the only available powerplant.