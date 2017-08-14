Twin-Turbo Dodge Viper Is An Animal In The Half Mile

Like the Ford GT, the Dodge Viper has been a favorite of drag racers and tuning companies for a number of years and when modified correctly, is capable of some truly extraordinary things.
Take this Viper for example. Equipped with a set of turbochargers, the car recently sprinted down the half mile at 229 mph (368 km/h), allegedly making it the fastest rear-wheel drive production car-based machine in the drag racing world.
To put that speed into perspective, it is only 21 mph slower than the out-right 250 mph half-mile record set by a boosted Underground Racing Lamborghini Huracan a few months ago. Line this Viper up against a 1,500 hp Bugatti Veyron and it would storm away from the French hypercar without even breaking a sweat.