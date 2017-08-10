Two Honda NSXs Hit The 'Ring, Type R Testing?

A pair of Honda NSX prototypes have been filmed testing at the Nurburgring, raising eyebrows that development of the Type R variant could have started.
Honda has previously indicated that a Type R variant of the new NSX is a real possibility and while on the surface these NSXs appear bog standard, there seems to be more than meets the eye. Most significantly, the black example filmed appears to have some sort of sensor running into the engine bay while the silver car has a small circular sensor on its roof.
Since the new NSX debuted, multiple rumors have circulated about the Type R. Some indicate that the Japanese marque could ditch all three electric motors in an effort to significantly reduce weight and improve driver involvement.
However, that seems a little farfetched for us, particularly since Honda wants to make the next NSX all-electric, meaning the Type R could act as the perfect stepping stone to further improve its electric motor and battery technology.
Whatever is found beneath the skin of the NSX Type R, expect it to be fast. Additionally, it will be easy to distinguish from the regular car thanks to a number of exterior changes, including new aerodynamic elements.