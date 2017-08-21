Two-Tone Lucid Air Takes A Bow In Monterey

Lucid Motors has given the world a taste of its second prototype, unveiling a tweaked Air during Monterey Car Week in the U.S.
Compared to the all-silver Lucid Air unveiled in December 2016, this particular unit has an eye-catching two-tone paint scheme combining silver elements with a body finished predominantly in dark grey. It may take you a while to fall in love with the exterior finish but the more we look at it, the more we like it.
Lucid didn’t use the festivities in Monterey to announce anything new about the Air and the latest we heard from the company is that it was pondering a possible sale to Ford. However, it doesn’t appear that the large automaker is interested in a deal at the moment.
In the meantime, the electric vehicle start-up is continuing to raise funds to make the Air a production reality and to do so, it needs to get its $700 million factory in Arizona up and running.
If everything goes to plan, Lucid hopes to begin construction of the Air when the first $240 million stage of the factory is complete. Initially, this should support between 8,000 and 10,000 units a year. In 2022, work on the entire facility should be completed, allowing Lucid to build about 130,000 vehicles a year.