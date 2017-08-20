U Spy The 2019 VW Touareg Testing On The Autobahn

The next-generation Volkswagen Touareg has been scooped testing on the Autobahn prior to its debut later this year or in early 2018.
Snapped by Carscoops reader Steven Vanwetswinkel, this prototype closely resembles other prototypes caught out in the wild earlier this year. As such, the front and rear ends are only covered in a thin layer of black and white camoflage, offering us a decent view of the vehicle’s updated exterior.
Generally speaking, the 2019 Touareg will closely resemble the T-Prime GTE Concept revealed at 2016’s Beijing Auto Show. It is also shaping up to look quite similar to the Atlas, albeit with some added style and size.
When the new Touareg lands, it will be available in a number of different configurations, including the option of a seven-seat layout and even a four-seat solution focused on luxury and passenger comfort.
Due to the vehicle’s use of the VW Group’s MLB platform, it should be offered with engines including a 2.0-liter TFSI turbo four, a 3.0-liter supercharged TFSI V6 and a number of 3.0-liter V6 diesels. When production of the SUV ramps up, both a V8 TDI and plug-in hybrid with a 2.0-liter four will be added to the range.