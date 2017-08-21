U Spy: Audi Q8 Luxury Crossover Caught Chilling In Marbella
| By Sergiu Tudose
While the new Audi Q8 has already been spied with very little camouflage on, this well-hidden prototype was spotted recently undergoing tests in the south of Spain.
The Q8 is of course a very important car for the Ingolstadt-based automaker, with some anticipating that its starting price won't dip under £70,000 ($90,212), according to CarBuyer.
If that will indeed be the case, it would make the Q8 roughly £20,000 more expensive than its Q7 sibling, and probably even more expensive than the all-new A8, which is fitting for a flagship model.
In terms of looks, this image here is a dead giveaway of what we can expect once Audi starts dropping all the Q8's disguises: a sweeping beltline, sloping roof and a Q8 Concept-like overall shape. Inside, we expect it to feature two main touchscreen displays, with loads of tech available for the driver and passengers.
As for what's underneath, we know that the production-ready Q8 will use Audi's updated MLB platform, and that it will utilize petrol, diesel and hybrid power units. A probable RS Q8 flagship version is expected to put down around 600 HP.
If Audi will be sticking to the same engine setup as in the Q8 Concept for the hybrid version, this would mean that the production car will also pack a 3.0-liter TFSI V6, coupled to an electric motor. The total output would stand at 476 PS (469 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque.
The Audi Q8 remains on track for a 2018 launch.
Photo: David Marciano
