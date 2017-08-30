Uber Being Investigated Over Foreign-Bribery Law Violations

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has barely been in the job for a day and it has already emerged that the ride-hailing company in involved in an investigation as to whether it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Uber is working with the US Department of Justice on the foreign bribery charges but it isn’t yet known how many or which countries are involved in the investigation.
Speaking to Gizmodo, a Department of Justice spokesperson declined to discuss the reported probe, stating “as a matter of policy, the department generally neither confirms nor denies the existence of an investigation".
The investigation comes to life not long after Khosrowshahi confirmed his position at the company, revealing that he wants to get his hands dirty to help it in the wake of controversy.
“Uber is a company that is redefining the transportation industry on a global basis; to be part of that story is something that is interesting and would be a real privilege. Are there difficulties? Are there complexities? Are there challenges? Absolutely, but that's also what makes it fun. I am not in this to coast. I'm in it to get my hands dirty and build a team and do something that people will look back on with tons of satisfaction,” he said.