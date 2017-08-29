Unrestored BMW 1600 Stops By Jay Leno's Garage For A History Lesson

A really clean and unrestored 1967 BMW 1600 is everything you need to understand where BMW is coming from.
BMW’s 02 Series was a game changer for the Bavarian company as it was the beginning of BMW’s establishment as an enthusiast brand. Models of the range were essentially shortened versions of the New Class sedans, making them sportier to drive and less expensive to obtain.
These cars represented really great value for money as they combined a sporty handling with a practical cabin. Of course the real star of the series was the 2002 which was introduced a few years after the 1600-2 which is a bright reminder of what BMW represented at the time.
The elegant and attractive shape of the compact two-door sedan body just worked out so well with the sporty handling character. It may had less than 100hp from its 1.6-liter four-cylinder but it was enough to move with zest the light body and discover the talent of this compact BMW.
Jay Leno gives us a tour on this beautiful and all-original 1967 BMW 1600-2 in his latest video.