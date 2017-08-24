Upcoming Volvo XC40 SUV To Feature A Clutter Free Interior [w/Video]

Volvo is making it known that once the new XC40 arrives, it will put an end to a common problem that people have, a lack of suitable and functional storage inside their cars.
During the XC40's development phase, Volvo looked into how people around the world use their cars on a daily basis, and more importantly, how they store their belongings.
As it turns out, regardless of where people live, they store things inside their cars in pretty much the same manner, from phones, to keys, laptops, water bottles and so on.
"As we spoke to people about how and where they store the things they carry with them daily, it was quite clear that most of today's cars are falling short in this area. Phones slide around in the mid-console, takeaway bags are at constant risk of falling over and people fumble behind the wheel as they try to get service cards out of their wallets. We set out to solve these and many other issues we encountered," stated Volvo's model brand manager for the 40-Series, Louiza Atcheba.
For example, in order to provide better storage space within the doors, Volvo removed the speakers and built the world's first air-ventilated dashboard-mounted sub-woofer. Now, people will be able to store a tablet or even a laptop inside the door compartment.
"When we designed the tunnel, the focus was not only on creating a nice design, but also to ensure that cup-holders can be used as cup-holders and that the design itself provides areas for coins, cards or changing cables. Another focus area was to make a usable space for your phone which offers wireless charging as well as USB ports," said senior design manager, Conny Ewe Blomme.
The glove compartment features a small fold-away hook that can allow you to secure small shopping or take-away bags. Also, there are storage spaces under the front seats, large enough for a mini tablet or other smaller items.
Another clever feature of the upcoming XC40 is the fact that you'll be able to slot credit and service cards neatly inside the dashboard. The Swedish automaker has even created a large storage area under the armrest specifically for a tissue box - which is something most drivers tend to have in their cars.
"In the trunk we have designed a small floor system which can fold and separate your luggage and allows you to use the full luggage space without removing the floor from the car. The rear-seat electronic folding mechanism gives you a flat loading floor at the touch of a button," added Ewe Blomme.
Volvo's new XC40 crossover is scheduled to be unveiled in the coming weeks.