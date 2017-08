Upcoming Volvo XC40 SUV To Feature A Clutter Free Interior [w/Video]

PHOTO GALLERY

Volvo is making it known that once the new XC40 arrives , it will put an end to a common problem that people have, a lack of suitable and functional storage inside their cars.During the XC40's development phase, Volvo looked into how people around the world use their cars on a daily basis, and more importantly, how they store their belongings.As it turns out, regardless of where people live, they store things inside their cars in pretty much the same manner, from phones, to keys, laptops, water bottles and so on.stated Volvo's model brand manager for the 40-Series, Louiza Atcheba.For example, in order to provide better storage space within the doors, Volvo removed the speakers and built the world's first air-ventilated dashboard-mounted sub-woofer. Now, people will be able to store a tablet or even a laptop inside the door compartment.said senior design manager, Conny Ewe Blomme.The glove compartment features a small fold-away hook that can allow you to secure small shopping or take-away bags. Also, there are storage spaces under the front seats, large enough for a mini tablet or other smaller items.Another clever feature of the upcoming XC40 is the fact that you'll be able to slot credit and service cards neatly inside the dashboard. The Swedish automaker has even created a large storage area under the armrest specifically for a tissue box - which is something most drivers tend to have in their cars.added Ewe Blomme.Volvo's new XC40 crossover is scheduled to be unveiled in the coming weeks.