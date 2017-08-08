Updated VW Jetta Leaks Online Before December Premiere

Three images have just leaked online, reportedly showing the updated Volkswagen Jetta before its global debut in December.
These pictures, sourced from Autologia, show that the new Jetta will look much more attractive than the outgoing model, largely thanks to its styling elements clearly inspired by both the Arteon and Phideon.
At the front, the new Jetta incorporates reshaped headlights which seamlessly connect to a new gloss black grille. Additionally, the updated car makes use of revised air intakes and a different lower grille. Something that also catches the eye up front are the prominent creases running vertically up the hood.
Unique design elements found at the sides include a sharp line running from the front wheel arch to the top of the taillights, while black door handles help contrast the white paint work. Completing the exterior modifications are new taillights and a subtle lip spoiler for the trunk lid.
No powertrain details about the next-generation Jetta are known at this stage.