VAG Trophy Driver Pulls Off Staggering Save

A driver from the VAG Trophy championship has managed to pull off a remarkable save which has to be seen to be believed.
Over the weekend, VW Golf driver Kenan Dole was leading a race at Brands Hatch before the rear of his car suddenly stepped out at the exit of Paddock Hill Bend and for the next 10 seconds, the car was fishtailing wildly along the track.
Onboard footage shows Dole furiously countersteering in an effort to avoid spinning, and by the time the car stopped sliding at Druids, Dole was sliding down the track at a 110-degree angle yet somehow, didn’t end up in the crash barriers.
Sadly, the save wasn’t perfect since just after seemingly regaining control, he ran into an Audi TT.
VIDEO
Bit of fun from race 1! 😜 pic.twitter.com/HHz5LK1XCD— Kenan Dole (@KmdRacing) August 5, 2017