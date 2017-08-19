Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Concept Unveiled With An Electric Powertrain

The Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet concept has been unveiled in California.
Described as "automotive haute couture," the luxurious convertible is a follow-up to last year's coupe and it features a stylish design that is sure to draw attention.
Starting with the exterior, the 6 Cabriolet concept has a nautical blue metallic finish and a massive grille that is inspired by pinstriped suits. The car also features an extremely long hood, a short windscreen, and 24-inch center locking wheels.
Out back, designers created a "boat tail" rear end which draws inspiration from luxury yachts. There's also a diffuser with an aluminum frame and narrow taillights that emphasize the vehicle's width. Lastly, Mercedes created a custom-made fabric top with interwoven rose gold threads.
The distinctive styling continues in the interior as designers installed crystal white nappa leather upholstery, rose gold trim, and wood flooring with inlaid aluminum accents. Drivers will also find a retro instrument cluster, floating air vents, and a transparent center tunnel with blue fiber optic components.
Despite the classic appearance, the concept is extremely high-tech as it features two head-up displays and a flowing "display strip" on the dashboard. Elsewhere, there are biometric sensors which monitor the status of the passengers and a concierge function with enables users to talk to it like a person.
Motivation is provided by four electric motors which produce a combined output of 750 PS (550 kW). This setup enables the all-wheel drive concept to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than four seconds before hitting a limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).
The electric motors are powered by a floor-mounted battery which enables the concept to have a range in excess of 500 km (310 miles). The model also features a quick-charge function which can deliver 100 km (62 miles) of range in just five minutes.