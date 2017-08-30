Volkswagen R Lineup Set To Grow, Four New Models Could Be In The Pipeline

The Volkswagen R lineup is a shadow of its former self but that could soon be changing.
According to Car and Driver, Volkswagen is preparing to bring the fight to Mercedes-AMG with variety of high-performance models which will help to reestablish the R brand. Nothing is official but the publication reports the company could offer a T-Roc R, a Tiguan R, and a Touareg R. Volkswagen may also be considering an Arteon R as well as a more extreme version of the Golf R.
Most of the models are expected to use a high-performance turbocharged four-cylinder engine. However, the Arteon R could potentially be equipped with a turbocharged VR6 engine. The Touareg R is also expected to eschew a four-cylinder engine but it remains unclear what will be found under the hood.
The report declined to say when the models could arrive but Volkswagen has been hard at work developing the Tiguan R. Spy photographers have already caught the crossover on multiple occasions and photos reveal the model will have a sporty body kit, large alloy wheels, and a sports exhaust system.
Volkswagen executives have also hinted at a T-Roc R but, if approved, it will likely be awhile before the model is launched.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops