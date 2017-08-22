Volkswagen Scirocco To Become A 300 HP Electric Coupe

Volkswagen doesn't just intend on launching its Golf-sized I.D. hatchback but according to Auto Express, is also developing an all-new Scirocco coupe with the same electric MEB platform.
The German company says the Scirocco EV could be one of the “emotional cars” it needs in its forthcoming range of electric vehicles and said it may adopt a similar shape to the most recent Scirocco.
It is reported that courtesy of the MEB platform, the new two-door coupe could be fitted with a number of different batteries to alter range between 200 and 375 miles. The flexibility of MEB will also allow VW to install different powered electric motors with entry-level models most likely to use a 170 hp motor powering the front wheels. Elsewhere, the range could include a 300 hp version with both front and rear electric motors sending power to all four wheels.
From a design standpoint, the new Scirocco will inevitably adopt design cues from the I.D. hatchback and combine them with the two-door coupe shape of the current car.
Discussing the possibility of the car, Volkswagen research and development boss Dr Frank Welsch said “For me, we can only use [Scirocco] for a sporty two-door coupe.
“We are not clear on how we will do such a car, and are thinking whether we do an interesting concept based on our electric platform; this could be a great and fun car.
“We are thinking about options for a new small coupe. We are working on a concept for emotional cars. Volkswagen always has an offer for emotional cars,” he said.