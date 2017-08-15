Volkswagen T-Roc Shows Its Interior In Latest Teaser Video

The teaser campaign for the Volkswagen T-Roc continues as the company has released a new video of its upcoming crossover.
Designed to "make waves," the T-Roc will slot beneath the Tiguan and have "crisp proportions, a progressive design, and a wealth of innovations." Volkswagen also said the model will be sporty and come equipped with several off-road features such as all-wheel drive.
Drawing inspiration from the T-Roc concept, the production model will have a striking exterior with a wide grille featuring integrated headlights. Customers will also plastic body cladding and distinctive LED lights that function as turn signals as well as daytime running lights.
Speaking of unique styling, the model will have metallic window surrounds that continue all the way back to the thick C-pillar. There will also be a rear spoiler and a stylized tailgate with wraparound LED lighting units.
The latest video provides a few glimpses of the interior and we can see color-coordinating trim that matches the exterior paint job. Elsewhere, there are metallic door handles, silver accents, and a modestly-sized infotainment system. The crossover also appears to have an ambient lighting system but nothing is official as of yet.
The Volkswagen T-Roc will be unveiled on August 23rd.