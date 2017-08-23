Volkswagen's T-Roc Looks To Rock The Compact Crossover Market

Following a lengthy teaser campaign, Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new T-Roc.
Designed to slot beneath the Tiguan, the T-Roc will become the brand's entry-level crossover and it has been designed to appeal to everyone from millennials to empty nesters.
On the styling front, the T-Roc adopts a sporty appearance as the model has been equipped with a wide grille, slender headlights, and distinctive LED daytime running lights. Customers will also find muscular wheel arches, plastic body cladding, and chrome trim which runs all the way from the A-pillar to the C-pillar.
Out back, the T-Roc has a tailgate-mounted spoiler, a steeply raked rear window, and a sporty rear bumper. Volkswagen also notes the model is the company's first crossover to be offered with two-tone paint that applies a contrasting finish to the roof, mirrors, and A-pillars.
The five-seat interior has a number of high-tech features including a digital instrument cluster and a Composition Color infotainment system. Drivers will also find a three-spoke steering wheel, familiar switchgear, and spacious cargo compartment which can hold up to 1,290 liters (45.5 cubic feet) of luggage. A variety of different options will be available including colored trim and sport comfort seats.
On the safety front, all T-Rocs will come standard with Automatic Post-Collision Braking, City Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, and Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitoring. Optional systems include Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Traffic Alert, Park Assist, and Traffic Jam Assist - just to name a few.
Under the hood, a variety of different turbocharged engines will be available. Choices include three petrol units and three diesel options. They can be paired to either a manual or seven-speed DSG transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard but all-wheel drive will be optional.
The T-Roc will be launched in November and German pricing will start at around €20,000.