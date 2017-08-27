Volvo Could Absolutely Nail A Tiny Electric City Car

Volvo is on an absolute roll at the moment and from 2019, it will be the first traditional automaker to have a fleet consisting solely of electrified models.
The Swedish marques ambitious are noble and perhaps a little crazy but if achieved, will put Volvo at the forefront of the widely-anticipated electric vehicle revolution, helping it to capture an important slice of the market before competition heats up.
According to Volvo, it will launch five fully-electric cars between 2019 and 2021 and if we were Volvo, we’d make one of those vehicles an affordable city car, perhaps like the one pictured.
Dreamt up by artist Subum Lee, this unique Volvo project brings a number of characteristic Volvo design traits in a two-door creation that appears slightly smaller than the BMW i3. It is sleek, compact and if it were fitted with an electric powertrain, could be hilariously fun to drive.
Recent trends indicate that cities are likely to be the first locations to stipulate that only EVs can be used in inner-city streets, perhaps suggesting that affordable, electric city cars could eventually become big business for established automakers.
Does Volvo think the same? Who knows, but we sure hope so.