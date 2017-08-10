Volvo Offers $23,500 Off Leftover 2017 XC90 T8 Excellence Models

You don’t hear every day about such a big discount on a new model, with Volvo offering $23,500 off the remaining stock of its range-topping XC90 T8 Excellence models.
Carsdirect reports that the Swedish company opted to offer an unadvertised discount in order to help its dealers clear their leftover MY2017 stock.
The offer will reportedly be eligible up until August 31, with Volvo giving a $20k bonus for all the remaining XC90 T8 Excellence models. At the same time the company is also offering a $3,500 “conquest bonus” to those coming from a list of eligible competitors.
All these customers have to do is to show proof that they own or lease a model from the following brands: Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Jeep, Lexus, Lincoln and Mercedes-Benz. It’s not mandatory to trade-in your car and Volvo gives you the option to share the discount with other family members of the same household. Together with the $20k bonus, the potential savings are $23,500.
Volvo has confirmed that the huge discount is true. Normally the XC90 T8 Excellence costs from $105,895 and with the latest offer applied, you could bag one for less than a new Range Rover Sport.
The limited Excellence model represents the top of the XC90 line and comes powered by the same 400hp plug-in hybrid powertrain with the T8 version, featuring a unique spec that includes a four-seat cabin layout with reclining rear seats, a 20-speaker audio system, a rear-seat refrigerator, crystal glasses and a matching gear selector.
With the 2018 Volvo XC90 having already arrived in dealers, it’s possible to find a T8 Excellence model on the low-70k price point, with one dealer advertising an 2017 example at $73,500 after a nearly $9k dealer discount on top of Volvo’s offer.