Volvo XC90 vs Audi Q7 vs LR Discovery: Which One Ticks The Most Boxes?

The battle for the best seven-seat premium SUV is harder than ever when you got cars like the latest Audi Q7, the Volvo XC90 and the Land Rover Discovery.
These cars are supposed to be great in almost every level; they should fit everything and everyone with comfort, offer all the latest gizmos and safety features and be made out of “premium-quality” materials. Oh, and also offer lots of performance and good fuel economy, after all they are the definition of a daily driver.
The Audi Q7 is one of the strongest players in the segment as it offers one of the best well-made cabins, a wide range of smooth powertrains and enough room to keep everyone happy. It might not look the most exciting SUV but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for some buyers.
The Land Rover Discovery on the other hand offers more room for those in the third row along with a commanding driving position and a set of off-road skills that would make every rival feel ashamed. But it does look kind of weird, not to mention that the class-leading off-road skills isn’t as popular as it used to be.
Then there’s the Volvo XC90, easily the best-looking out of the three; the Swedish seven-seater comes with a pretty cabin and plenty of tech, including that portrait-style infotainment system. It manages to be premium without copying the Germans and that matters apparently to many customers. Thing is though that these customers will have to choose between a four cylinder-only engine range, and that for some people is a no-go.
