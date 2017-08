VW Adds New 1.5L TSI 130PS Gasoline Engine To The Golf Family

PHOTO GALLERY

After launching the 150PS (148hp) 1.5-liter petrol engine on the Golf earlier this year, Volkswagen has now introduced a lesser version of the same lump.Available for the Golf and Golf Variant , in Comfortline and Highline grades, along with the special Sound model, prices start from €23,725 ($27,864) for the hatch, and €25,775 ($30,272) for the estate, in Germany, where customers can already make a deposit.This version of the 1.5-liter engine is said to "impress with even quieter running and a level of pulling power even from low speeds that facilitates fuel-efficient driving in high gears", and makes 130PS (128hp) and 200Nm (148lb-ft) of torque, allowing the car to reach a top speed of 210km/h (130mph).The Active Cylinder Management , a system that switches off two of the four cylinders, between 1,400 and 3,200 rpm, depending on the load, is also offered with the new powertrain.Depending on the specification , the average fuel consumption is between 5.0 and 4.8 l/100 km (47-49 US mpg / 56-59 UK mpg), and CO2 emissions stand at 110-116 g/km.Offered alongside the new engine is an 'eco-coasting' feature, which cuts off the unit completely when the driver lifts off the throttle. During this time, a lithium-ion battery provides the power necessary for the electrical equipment, such as the headlights, windscreen wipers, and audio system. This feature works at speeds up to 130km/h (81mph), and only in combination with the dual-clutch transmission.