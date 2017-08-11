VW Adds New 1.5L TSI 130PS Gasoline Engine To The Golf Family

After launching the 150PS (148hp) 1.5-liter petrol engine on the Golf earlier this year, Volkswagen has now introduced a lesser version of the same lump.
Available for the Golf and Golf Variant, in Comfortline and Highline grades, along with the special Sound model, prices start from €23,725 ($27,864) for the hatch, and €25,775 ($30,272) for the estate, in Germany, where customers can already make a deposit.
This version of the 1.5-liter engine is said to "impress with even quieter running and a level of pulling power even from low speeds that facilitates fuel-efficient driving in high gears", and makes 130PS (128hp) and 200Nm (148lb-ft) of torque, allowing the car to reach a top speed of 210km/h (130mph).
The Active Cylinder Management, a system that switches off two of the four cylinders, between 1,400 and 3,200 rpm, depending on the load, is also offered with the new powertrain.
Depending on the specification, the average fuel consumption is between 5.0 and 4.8 l/100 km (47-49 US mpg / 56-59 UK mpg), and CO2 emissions stand at 110-116 g/km.
Offered alongside the new engine is an 'eco-coasting' feature, which cuts off the unit completely when the driver lifts off the throttle. During this time, a lithium-ion battery provides the power necessary for the electrical equipment, such as the headlights, windscreen wipers, and audio system. This feature works at speeds up to 130km/h (81mph), and only in combination with the dual-clutch transmission.