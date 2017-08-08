VW Arteon Now Available To Order In The UK, Priced From £34,305

VW's Arteon is finally available to order at retailers across the UK, with prices currently starting from £34,305 OTR.
Positioned above the Passat, the Arteon is said to offer better comfort, premium functionality and greater levels of autonomy than ever seen before on a VW model.
"This new flagship model represents a significant step forward in design, technology and, indeed, aspiration and we are confident that the Arteon will more than meet the high expectations of our customers," said marketing exec, Geraldine Ingham.
In the UK, the Arteon rage will feature three turbocharged engines at first, two diesels (150 PS and 240 PS TDI) and a petrol unit (280 PS TSI). At a later date, additional engines will be added to the range, engines such as VW's new 150 PS 1.5-liter TSI petrol unit, as well as a 190 PS 2.0-liter TSI.
Automated DSG dual clutch 7-speed gearboxes will be available across the range, while the most powerful versions available, namely the 280 PS 2.0 TSI and the 240 PS 2.0 TDI, will also feature 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard. Models featuring either the 150 PS petrol or diesel engine will also be available with a six-speed manual transmission and front wheel drive.
Offered in two trim levels, Elegance and R-Line, the Arteon also boasts a wide range of advanced equipment as standard. Highlights include the latest Discover Navigation system with an 8" touchscreen display, 12.3" Active Info Display, 18" alloys, LED self-leveling headlights, LED tinted rear light clusters with dynamic indicators, plush Nappa leather upholstery and more.
In terms of safety, all Arteon versions will feature Adaptive Cruise Control, City Emergency Braking, Front Assist, Speed Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Assist and a Driver Alert fatigue warning system. Options include a head-up display, the Discover Pro infotainment system (9.2" screen with gesture control), panoramic roof, front massaging seats, heated steering wheel, 20" alloys and a potent Dynaudio 'Confidence' sound system featuring a 16-channel digital amplifier, 700-watt output, 11 speakers and a subwoofer.
The new VW Arteon is expected to arrive in VW showrooms next month.