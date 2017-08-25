VW California XXL Concept Is Big Camper Van For Globetrotters [41 Pics]

VW has taken the concept of the California camper van to the next level with their latest California XXL Concept.
Based on the new Crafter, the new VW California XXL Concept was revealed at this year’s Caravan Salon Düsseldorf featuring an innovative interior architecture and all the latest tech features.
The California XXL Concept comes with a fixed panoramic roof, an extended rear section that allows the formation of an enormous bed, an alcove for the children, all-wheel drive for year-round use and pneumatic suspension among other.
The modern interior architecture is planned down to the last detail, featuring a retractable wet room, a heated and cooled bed, an extendible work surface, underfloor heating and a wide range of functions that can be controlled via a mobile app.
The latest VW camper van concept is 102mm higher than a Crafter panel van with the ‘Super High Roof’, allowing for a standing height of up to 2,2m. Between the front and rear bumpers, the VW California XXL is 5,986mm long but the overall length reaches over 6,2m if you consider the extended rear section.
Power is provided by a 177PS Euro 6 turbodiesel engine that’s paired to VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system. Having a pneumatic suspension optimizes the ride comfort as well as simplifies horizontal alignment of the camper van when parked.