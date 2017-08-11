VW California XXL Concept Previews A Crafter-Based Motorhome

Volkswagen has released the first pictures of the California XXL concept ahead of its debut in Düsseldorf later this month.
Based on the Crafter, the California XXL is two-tone motorhome which features an extended roof with a massive sky light. Despite being significantly taller than the standard model, Volkswagen engineers installed "special indentations" on the roof to "ensure that the drag coefficient remains within the favorable range of a conventional Crafter."
The company only released a couple of interior sketches but said the van is equipped with front seats and a rear bench that can be rotated 180 degrees to provide a make-shift living room. Volkswagen also says the concept has a spacious living area and a comfortable bed that measures approximately two meters long (6.5 feet).
After a long day on the road, drivers tend to work up an appetite so designers installed a relatively large kitchen with a two-burner stove, a sink, and a refrigerator. The kitchen also features plenty of storage space and an extendable work surface.
When nature calls, you'll be glad to know Volkswagen managed to squeeze in a pint-size "wet room." Essentially a shower with an integrated toilet, the room looks pretty cramped but at least the bathroom sink folds up to provide a little extra space when needed.