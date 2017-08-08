VW Details Old Diesel Trade-In Program, Offers Up To €11,760 But Only In Germany

Following Audi’s announcement, VW detailed its own environmental program which offers up to €11,760 ($13,800) to German owners of Euro 4-compliant diesel models or older wishing to buy a new car.
Depending on the purchased model, the incentives start from 2,000 euros, in the case of an Up! city car, and reach all the way up to 10,000 euros, in the case of a new Touareg.
VW is also offering an additional bonus to those who will opt a model with either a hybrid, all-electric or natural gas-burning powertrain from their range. The additional bonus is offered independently from the German government’s incentives.
“Customers purchasing a new Golf receive an environmental incentive of €5,000,” said Thomas Zahn, Head of Sales and Marketing Germany. “If you opt for an e-Golf, you will receive an additional future incentive of €2,380. This means that we are doubling the manufacturer's share of the existing state environmental incentive program, from which customers will receive a further amount of €4,380. The total support available to customers is therefore €11,760.”
VW also confirmed that it will invite owners of its more recent diesel vehicles -Euro5 and 6- to get a free software update in order to reduce their nitrogen oxide emissions by an average of 25 to 30 percent.
“Volkswagen is convinced that clean, efficient diesel engines with highly advanced exhaust gas treatment systems are an indispensable powertrain technology for reaching carbon dioxide emission targets," said Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for sales and marketing. "At the same time, we want to forge ahead with the changeover to e-mobility.”
These incentives are available immediately to all German customers up to December 31, 2017.