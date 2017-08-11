VW Interceptor Is A Solution For Inner City Police

Although a number of cities around the world like to publicize their police forces with expensive supercars and performance SUVs, the truth is that most inner city areas don’t need costly cars to patrol the streets. Instead, they need ones which are small, safe and maneuverable. That is exactly what Fabio Martins has designed.
Created during his university studies, the Behance artist interviewed a number of police in Lisbon, Portugal about what they’d like to see in a police car. Thus, the Volkswagen Interceptor was born.
The high-riding four-door takes inspiration from VW’s fleet of I.D. electric concept cars and has been fitted with all the parts police officers need, including flashing lights, a distinctive livery and a host of cameras keeping an eye on its surroundings.
Also interesting about the Interceptor concept is that it’s been designed to use small electric motors located inside each wheel and could ultimately work as a suitable replacement to the BMW i3s used by various police forces throughout Europe.