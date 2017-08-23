VW Is Getting Serious About Building A T-Roc R

Volkswagen appears increasingly interested in making a high-performance T-Roc R a production reality.
We first heard about the potential for such a vehicle earlier this year and since then, Autocar has learnt that the company's research and development boss, Frank Welsch, has had a development car built and is very confident in the performance of the car, as well as its potential business case.
Discussing the vehicle, Welsch said it has yet to be confirmed for production but expressed his belief in it appealing to customers.
“It’s working here, and given all the feedback we get on the car, I’m sure there are lots of customers who would like this combination. We have a 187bhp T-Roc, which is more than the competitors offer, and we’ll see if lots of people take that, and then it’s time to decide,” he said.
If VW is to make a T-Roc R a reality, it could act as a direct rival to the upcoming Seat Ateca Cupra and could use a similar powertrain, likely the 2.0-liter turbocharged four of the Golf R with 306 hp and all-wheel drive as standard.