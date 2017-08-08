VW Passat GT Could Debut In Los Angeles With 280 HP

The Volkswagen Passat has been described as appliance-like but it appears the automaker is preparing to spice up the model with a new performance-oriented variant.
According to Digital Trends, a Volkswagen spokesperson has confirmed the company will introduce a new Passat GT. The model will reportedly resemble the Passat GT concept which debuted at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Little is known about the model but the Passat GT concept was equipped with modified bumpers, a black honeycomb grille, and a trunk-mounted spoiler. The car also featured LED headlights, a sports exhaust system, and a sport-tuned suspension which reduced the ride height by 1.5 centimeters.
Interior changes were relatively minor but included two-tone sport seats, piano black trim, and fake carbon fiber accents.
Like the concept, the production model will reportedly be powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine which produces 280 hp (208 kW) and 258 lb-ft (349 Nm) of torque.
The model is expected to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show and pricing will reportedly start at around $30,000. The first deliveries are slated to occur before the end of the year but we'll likely learn more in the coming months.