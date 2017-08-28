VW T-Roc Has Already Spawned A GTI Render And It Looks Good

Volkswagen is getting serious about producing a T-Roc R but what about a GTI variant?
The car manufacturer hasn’t provided any hint of developing a T-Roc GTI but nevertheless, X-Tomi Design has decided to render what it could look like.
As you’d expect from a GTI model, a number of visual changes have been implemented, starting with a lowered ride height and black and silver wheels. Elsewhere, the SUV has been designed with a bespoke front bumper and a grille with a red accent, just like the current Golf GTI. A two-tone red and black paint scheme makes the car looks even better.
While it is unlikely VW will create a T-Roc GTI, at the very least the rendering shows a number of areas where Volkswagen can tweak the design of the T-Roc to great success.
The company’s research and development boss, Frank Welsch, recently ordered a T-Roc R development car be built. A production variant is expected to use the same 306 hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged four of the Golf R.