VW T-Roc Hits The Streets Of Germany Following Its Big Debut

Volkswagen recently unveiled the T-Roc and now we're getting our first glimpse at how the compact crossover will look on the street.Recently snapped in Germany, the all-new model is an attractive crossover that has a handful of unique styling features which should help it to stand out from the competition.Starting up front, there's a wide grille which is flanked by slender headlights. The model also features a sporty air intake and LED daytime running lights.The unique styling continues further back as the crossover has been equipped with a sculpted hood and pronounced wheel arches. Other notable highlights include plastic body cladding and a strip of chrome trim that flows from the A- to C-pillar.The T-Roc's interior should feel familiar to previous Volkswagen owners as the cabin largely echoes the Golf . However, it boasts 1,290 liters (45.5 cubic feet) of cargo capacity and can be equipped with optional colored trim.The T-Roc will cost around €20,000 ($23,600) and be offered with six different engines which can be paired to either a manual transmission or a seven-speed DSG gearbox. Like most of its competitors, front-wheel drive will be standard while all-wheel drive will be optional.The T-Roc will be launched in November but, unfortunately, the model won't be offered in the United States