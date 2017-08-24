VW T-Roc Hits The Streets Of Germany Following Its Big Debut

Volkswagen recently unveiled the T-Roc and now we're getting our first glimpse at how the compact crossover will look on the street.
Recently snapped in Germany, the all-new model is an attractive crossover that has a handful of unique styling features which should help it to stand out from the competition.
Starting up front, there's a wide grille which is flanked by slender headlights. The model also features a sporty air intake and LED daytime running lights.
The unique styling continues further back as the crossover has been equipped with a sculpted hood and pronounced wheel arches. Other notable highlights include plastic body cladding and a strip of chrome trim that flows from the A- to C-pillar.
The T-Roc's interior should feel familiar to previous Volkswagen owners as the cabin largely echoes the Golf. However, it boasts 1,290 liters (45.5 cubic feet) of cargo capacity and can be equipped with optional colored trim.
The T-Roc will cost around €20,000 ($23,600) and be offered with six different engines which can be paired to either a manual transmission or a seven-speed DSG gearbox. Like most of its competitors, front-wheel drive will be standard while all-wheel drive will be optional.
The T-Roc will be launched in November but, unfortunately, the model won't be offered in the United States.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops